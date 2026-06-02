Detroit Tigers activate Gleyber Torres from IL, will play Tuesday in Tampa

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have activated infielder Gleyber Torres from the injured list and he's set to start Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The team said it activated Torres and infielder Hao-Yu Lee has been optioned to AAA Toledo Mud Hens.

Torres is set to lead off for the Tigers and play second base on Tuesday night.

He suffered a left oblique strain and hasn't played in nearly a month. His last game was on May 2.

This season, he has a 2.59 batting average and .716 OPS with 11 RBIs.