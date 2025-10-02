Detroit Tigers advance to ALDS for 2nd straight year after win over Guardians in game 3

CLEVELAND (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are advancing to the ALDS after a 6-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the AL Wild Card.

Detroit got on the board first in the top of the third inning, a Kerry Carpenter double that brought home Parker Meadows. With two men on, it was a similar story to Wednesday as the Tigers couldn't bring any more runs home and left two men on base in scoring position.

Cleveland tied it up in the bottom of the fourth after a Jose Ramirez single scored George Valera.

Detroit took the lead again in the top of the sixth after Dillon Dingler hit a 401-foot home run to left field.

The Tigers broke out for more runs in the top of the seventh, starting with a Javy Baez double and a bunt single from Parker Meadows. After the Guardians intentionally walked Kerry Carpenter, Wenceel Perez hit a line-drive single to right, bringing in two runs. Spencer Torkelson then singled, bringing in a run, followed by another RBI from Riley Greene, taking a 6-1 lead by the end of the inning.

Cleveland got two back in the bottom of the eighth on an error, bringing the score to 6-3, but the Tigers were able to hold off the Guardians in the bottom of the ninth to advance to the ALDS.

Detroit will now face the Seattle Mariners starting Saturday. The first home game for Detroit will be game three of the ALDS on Tuesday, Oct. 7.