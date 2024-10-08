Detroit Tigers ALDS games 3 & 4: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are coming home for the American League Division Series, their first home playoff game in more than a decade.

After beating the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 on Tuesday and tying the ALDS series 1-1, there will be two home games at Comerica Park and the Tigers could win the series at home on Thursday.

If you're planning to go to the game or watch it, here's everything you need to know.

What time are the games?

Game 3 is on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with first pitch at 3:08 p.m.

Game 4 is on Thursday, Oct. 10 with first pitch at 6:08 p.m.

Pre-game block party

Before Wednesday's game, fans can enjoy a free pregame block party outside of Comerica Park on Witherell St. It will open at 12 p.m.

There will be food from Bert's Marketplace and Yum Village, plus drinks from Detroit City Distillery and a draft beer trailer. Fans can purchase postseason merchandise and listen to music from a DJ.

Fans will also get to try face painters and airbrush artists, a 360-degree camera, photo ops and a live broadcast from 97.1 The Ticket.

What time do gates open?

Gates open Wednesday at 1 p.m. and Thursday at 4 p.m.

Where to park?

Parking is available for purchase ahead of time in several lots around Downtown Detroit, or you can street park and use the ParkDetroit App.

There are also plenty of bars around the area that are offering shuttles to and from the game. You can also take advantage of the QLINE park-and-ride where you can pay $5 to park in Midtown and ride the QLINE for free.

A reminder: the Detroit People Mover is not running due to track maintenance.

Probable pitchers

Tigers fans have made jokes about manager AJ Hinch saying pitching will be "TBD" for the playoffs, and that's the case for Wednesday's game.

As for Cleveland, it's expected that Alex Cobb will get the start for the Guardians.

This season, Cobb has a 2-1 record with a 2.76 ERA in three games.

WATCH BELOW: Detroit Tigers roar into the American League Divisional Series