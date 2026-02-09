Detroit Tigers and Red Wings announce broadcast deal with Major League Baseball

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings have made it official, announcing they are leaving FanDuel Sports Network and its parent company, Main Street Sports Group.

The first-of-its-kind partnership between MLB and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment will provide "broadcast support" to the Tigers beginning with the 2026 MLB season and the Red Wings starting with the 2026-27 NHL season through a new platform "where fans throughout the teams’ home television territories, including all of Michigan, can watch games and other content when and where they want."

This will also include cable/satellite providers and direct-to-consumer streaming subscriptions, information on which will be communicated at a later date.

“Given recent uncertainty throughout the regional sports broadcasting industry, we recognize the importance of providing fans with a consistent, year-round outlet to watch Tigers baseball and Red Wings hockey,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, in a news release. “We have two of the top-rated broadcasts in our respective sports and remain focused on listening to fans about what matters most to them. What we’ve heard includes making sure our games are available throughout the market, providing a reliable streaming product, and producing a broadcast that’s informative and entertaining in all the right ways. This is a great path forward in those areas, allowing us to provide a great experience for fans throughout our local market.”

According to the news release, aside from games selected to be national broadcasts, Tigers and Red Wings games will air throughout the Detroit market – available to everyone through either a cable or satellite package or streaming subscription.

Under the deal, Major League Baseball will now produce and distribute games for the Tigers – leading broadcast production, negotiating distribution agreements, operating a direct-to-consumer streaming product, and more.

Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson will remain in their play-by-play roles, while Andy Dirks and Dan Petry will stay on as analysts.

Following the 2025-26 NHL season, the Red Wings will transition to this partnership, with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment assuming broadcast production duties, while MLB assists with production processes.

Red Wings broadcasts on FanDuel Sports Network are expected to continue through the end of this season. Additional details regarding the 2026-27 season will be announced as they become available.

Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond are expected to continue leading Red Wings telecasts. Future planning will take place after the 2025-26 season concludes.

Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal was first to report last Monday that the Tigers were one of nine teams leaving Main Street. The report said the Tigers will likely move to MLB Media and eventually reach a deal with a local distributor for local games.

FanDuel Sports Network also broadcasts Detroit Pistons games, and SBJ reported that NBA teams are in a "business-as-usual holding pattern."

“FanDuel Sports Network is continuing to broadcast NBA and NHL games, and we appreciate the leagues’ engagement in ongoing discussions on our go-forward plans. We appreciate the relationships we have had with our MLB partners and fans over many years, and we wish them the best," a statement from Main Street to SBJ read.

There has been no updated reporting since then.

Last month, the Tigers and eight other teams terminated their deals with FanDuel Sports Network.

Formerly Diamond Sports Group, it was renamed Main Street Sports Group when it came out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in 2025 and FanDuel took over the naming rights.

“No matter what happens, whether it’s Main Street, a third party or MLB media, fans are going to have the games,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said last month.

According to Sports Business Journal, there is also a possibility that MLB Media produces Detroit Red Wings games because the Red Wings and Tigers are owned by Ilitch Sports & Entertainment.

What could it look like if the Tigers move to MLB Media? The St. Louis Cardinals announced last week that they are moving to MLB Media. Cardinals fans can purchase a Cardinals.TV streaming subscription for $99.99 for the full season or $19.99 per month. There will also be future information released on cable and satellite providers.

Other teams with broadcasts produced by MLB Media include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins, Seattle Mariners, and Washington Nationals.