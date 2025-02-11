Detroit Tigers announce 2025 promotional calendar & theme nights; view the full list

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced the promotional calendar for the 2025 season, and said single-game tickets will go on sale this week.
Detroit kicks off the season on the West Coast at the end of March before Opening Day at Comerica Park on Friday, April 4.
"We’re excited to welcome the best fans in baseball back to Comerica Park," Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President and CEO Ryan Gustafson said in a statement. “We continue to make investments to enhance the ballpark experience for all fans, and after an incredible 2024 season, there’s never been a better time to be part of Detroit Tigers baseball."
Along with the promotional giveaways, the team said that special events and Saturday giveaways will return.
Every Friday will be a themed "Friday Night Party in the Park" presented by Casamigos and will include live music, pregame specials and fireworks after the game.
Chevy Sunday Kids Day will return as well where fans can get autographs on the concourse, free rides on the Ferris Wheel and carousel, and run the bases after the game.
Below you'll find the promotional schedule for the Tigers
- April 4 - Tigers rally towel
- April 5 - Tigers flannel shirt
- April 19 - Tigers flannel shirt
- April 26 - Kerry Carpenter bobblehead
- May 10 - Tarik Skubal mystery bobblehead
- May 24 - Pink seersucker hat for Pink Out the Park
- June 7 - Tyler Holton bobblehead
- June 14 - Artist-designed apparel
- June 28 - Baseball bat sling cooler
- July 12 - Comerica Park replica
- July 26 - Hawaiian shirt and shorts set
- Aug. 9 - Tigers floppy hat
- Aug. 23 - Tigers player-designed jersey
- Sept. 6 - Mystery bobblehead
- Sept. 20 - Rope hat for Fiesta Tigres
There will also be several theme game packages that include giveaway items. You can buy tickets for those here, and view a full list below.
Heritage
- Macedonian - April 8
- Polish - April 25
- Jewish - May 27
- Filipino - June 17
- Canadian - July 224
- Italian - Aug. 28
- Irish - Sept. 17
- Hispanic - Sept. 19
Community and Holidays
- Union - April 26
- Mother's Day - May 11
- Law Enforcement - May 22
- Father's Day - June 15
- Educator Appreciation - June 24
- Golf - June 27
Universities
- Eastern Michigan - April 7
- Grand Valley State - April 8
- Michigan State - April 21
- Western Michigan - July 8
- Northern Michigan - July 12
- St. Clair College - July 27
- Ferris State - Aug. 9
- Lawrence Tech - Aug. 19
- Central Michigan - Aug. 22
- Wayne State - Sept. 2
- University of Michigan - Sept. 5
Pop Culture
- Hockey - April 6
- Harry Pottery - April 18
- Pickleball - April 19
- Star Wars - May 9
- Peanuts - June 8
- Stranger Things - Aug. 8