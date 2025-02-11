Detroit Tigers announce 2025 promotional calendar & theme nights; view the full list

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced the promotional calendar for the 2025 season, and said single-game tickets will go on sale this week.

Detroit kicks off the season on the West Coast at the end of March before Opening Day at Comerica Park on Friday, April 4.

"We’re excited to welcome the best fans in baseball back to Comerica Park," Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President and CEO Ryan Gustafson said in a statement. “We continue to make investments to enhance the ballpark experience for all fans, and after an incredible 2024 season, there’s never been a better time to be part of Detroit Tigers baseball."

Along with the promotional giveaways, the team said that special events and Saturday giveaways will return.

Every Friday will be a themed "Friday Night Party in the Park" presented by Casamigos and will include live music, pregame specials and fireworks after the game.

Chevy Sunday Kids Day will return as well where fans can get autographs on the concourse, free rides on the Ferris Wheel and carousel, and run the bases after the game.

Below you'll find the promotional schedule for the Tigers



April 4 - Tigers rally towel

April 5 - Tigers flannel shirt

April 19 - Tigers flannel shirt

April 26 - Kerry Carpenter bobblehead

May 10 - Tarik Skubal mystery bobblehead

May 24 - Pink seersucker hat for Pink Out the Park

June 7 - Tyler Holton bobblehead

June 14 - Artist-designed apparel

June 28 - Baseball bat sling cooler

July 12 - Comerica Park replica

July 26 - Hawaiian shirt and shorts set

Aug. 9 - Tigers floppy hat

Aug. 23 - Tigers player-designed jersey

Sept. 6 - Mystery bobblehead

Sept. 20 - Rope hat for Fiesta Tigres

There will also be several theme game packages that include giveaway items. You can buy tickets for those here, and view a full list below.

Heritage



Macedonian - April 8

Polish - April 25

Jewish - May 27

Filipino - June 17

Canadian - July 224

Italian - Aug. 28

Irish - Sept. 17

Hispanic - Sept. 19

Community and Holidays



Union - April 26

Mother's Day - May 11

Law Enforcement - May 22

Father's Day - June 15

Educator Appreciation - June 24

Golf - June 27

Universities



Eastern Michigan - April 7

Grand Valley State - April 8

Michigan State - April 21

Western Michigan - July 8

Northern Michigan - July 12

St. Clair College - July 27

Ferris State - Aug. 9

Lawrence Tech - Aug. 19

Central Michigan - Aug. 22

Wayne State - Sept. 2

University of Michigan - Sept. 5

Pop Culture

