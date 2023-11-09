Detroit Tigers announce Jason Benetti as new TV play-by-play announcer

The Detroit Tigers have their new play-by-play announcer. The team announced on Thursday that Jason Benetti, one of the top voices in sports, will join the Tigers.

Benetti was previously the play-by-play broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox for the past eight seasons.

“I’m incredibly proud to join this historic and ascending Tigers franchise,” said Benetti. “From every single person I talked with throughout the interview process it was clear why so many respected professionals and creative people have joined the organization in the last several years. There’s something special about it, and I’m excited to bring that energy to Tigers fans around the globe. I’d also like to thank Chris Ilitch, Ryan Gustafson, Scott Harris, and everyone else I’ve met with in the last several weeks who have been so welcoming. Everyone I spent time with made it clear this was the right place for me. I was born and raised in the Midwest, and understand how important sports are, especially here in the Motor City.”

He also calls some MLB games for FOX, as well as college football and college basketball, plus March Madness games on the radio for Westwood One.

Benetti will call a minimum of 127 Tigers games each season, and when Benetti is doing national TV, radio play-by-play broadcaster Dan Dickerson will move over to television.

Benetti, who will be employed by the Tigers, is also one of the few regional broadcasters whose voice extends beyond the city or sport they call home. On the national level he calls games for FOX in several sports, including Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball games. He’s also one of the radio voices for March Madness on Westwood One and has led the booth for MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock.

“Jason is a world-class talent and today is another tremendous step forward for the Tigers as we continue to build a championship-level organization and experience for our fans,” said Ryan Gustafson, EVP/COO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Beyond his talent, Jason’s story is inspirational and our shared commitment to excellence and innovation was apparent throughout our discussions. We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our family, joining an incredible group of broadcasters at the Tigers and Red Wings that create the on-air experience our fans deserve.”

“All of us at Bally Sports welcome Jason to Detroit, and we’re thrilled he’s joining our Tigers telecasts,” said Greg Hammeran, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally Sports Detroit. “Jason’s reputation as one of the best and brightest announcers across all of sports adds to our already strong production effort here in Detroit. His deep knowledge and love for baseball are traits shared by our incredible fans, and we’re looking forward to them getting to know Jason more starting in February when the Tigers take the field in Lakeland.”

