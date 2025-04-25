Detroit Tigers-Baltimore Orioles game postponed, doubleheader set for Saturday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers game Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed and will now be played as a split doubleheader on Saturday.

The Tigers said the game was postponed due to inclement weather forecasted in the area.

The game will be made up as the second game of a split doubleheader on Saturday. The game originally scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Saturday will still happen. The postponed game has been moved to 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets for the game Friday night will be valid for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Fans will be contacted about options for exchanging tickets if needed.

Fans who purchased tickets through authorized secondary market vendors like SeatGeek, StubHub or Ticketmaster are being advised to contact the vendor directly about their weather policies.

