Báez single, game-ending review lifts Tigers over White Sox

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Tigers greet Javier Baez, right, after hitting a walk-off single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. The umpires were ruling on the play which was initially called an out. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 4:42 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 17:17:56-04

DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez wound up with a winning RBI single on a game-ending replay reversal in his Detroit debut, and the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4.

With two out and a runner on third in the ninth inning, Báez hit a drive to right off Liam Hendriks that sent AJ Pollock back to the wall.

Pollock appeared to make a juggling catch, but the ball struck the wall before going off the outfielder’s glove.

The new-look Tigers started celebrating as they realized what happened, and the opening-day crowd joined in after umpire Marvin Hudson announced the reversal of the call.

