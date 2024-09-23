Watch Now
Detroit Tigers bringing up top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe for playoff push

Tigers Jobe Baseball
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe throws during a baseball spring training workout Feb. 16, 2024, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Tigers Jobe Baseball
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers made a big move ahead of their final six games of the season and a fight for the playoffs. They're bringing up top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe.

Jobe, 22, was the third overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Tigers and has played in West Michigan, Erie and Toledo this season.

He's the No. 6 overall prospect in the minor leagues and the highest-ranked pitching prospect in baseball.

During his time in the minors this year, Jobe has a 2.36 ERA in 91 2/3 innings.

The Tigers have a magic number of six with just six games remaining. They finish the season at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday-Thursday and then against the Chicago White Sox this weekend.

