Detroit Tigers clinch first playoff berth since 2014!

The Detroit Tigers are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, clinching an American League Wild Card spot with a win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night in front of a sold-out Comerica Park.

Detroit has been the hottest team in baseball since Aug. 1, going 34-17 in that time period.

"I mean, as a player, this is where you want to go. You want to be in the postseason. It's what we play for, every day, we work hard for it. This is the goal to get here. I'm just so proud of the whole team. To see the whole city out here like this is absolutely incredible. I'm so proud of everybody," Matt Vierling said after the game.

The Tigers started the week with a magic number of six, but after winning four straight games and the Minnesota Twins losing two of their last three, the Tigers were able to clinch.

It’s not clear who the Tigers will face in the Wild Card, but it will either be the Houston Astros or the Baltimore Orioles. Detroit was 2-4 against Houston and 4-2 against the Orioles in the regular season.

The three-game Wild Card series will kick off Tuesday, Oct. 1 and all three games will be on the road. Detroit will have to win two of three to advance to the American League Divisional round.

This year is also the first winning season Detroit has had since 2014. That year, were swept by the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS.