(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers fans have done it again!

The Detroit Tigers announced on X that 44,923 fans showed up tonight, breaking Wednesday's record for attendance for a postseason game at Comerica Park.

According to the Detroit Tigers, 44,885 fans showed up for the afternoon game on Wednesday, which then set a record for the highest attendance at a postseason game at Comerica Park history.

The Detroit Tigers are playing the Cleveland Guardians in game 4 of the ALDS series today.