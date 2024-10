(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers fans have waited a decade for a playoff game at Comerica Park, and they showed up on Wednesday for game three of the American League Division Series.

According to the Detroit Tigers, 44,885 fans showed up for the afternoon game on Wednesday, which set a record for the highest attendance at a postseason game at Comerica Park history.

We'll see how many fans show up for Thursday's game, which will be game 4. First pitch is at 6:08 p.m.