Detroit Tigers fans share their favorite Justin Verlander memories ahead of final start

(WXYZ) — Legendary pitcher Justin Verlander will make the final start of his career on Saturday, the same weekend that the Detroit Tigers will celebrate him.

Verlander, 43, was signed by the Detroit Tigers in the offseason, a return to the place he called home for more than a decade.

The three-time Cy Young winner was drafted by the Tigers in the first round of the 2004 draft and he spent 13 seasons with Detroit before he was traded midway through the 2017 season to the Houston Astros.

In July, he announced he would be retiring following the 2026 season. He pitched only once for the Tigers on March 30 before going to the IL after hip inflammation. He was set to return in June but was dealing with a hamstring strain.

The team will celebrate Verlander on Friday and Saturday — a night game and day game respectively.

We asked fans to share their favorite Verlander memories on Facebook. Here's what some of them wrote.

Deborah Kolka - " June 12, 2007 as I sat in section 325 row one seat 4 and my scorecard was filled with every pitch of that no hitter. He signed that scorecard for me during Tiger Fest in 2008 and Maggs signed it (he caught the last out) and Pudge signed it (he caught that game). I will never forget the no hitter or the day he signed my scorecard."

Maureen Carter - "Taking my son to games. I'll never forget how excited he was to be there on a day JV came out to sign autographs before the game."

Sandi Walker - "The year he won the Cy Young award as a Tiger. They had a good season but if they got on a losing streak and it was his day to pitch the losing streak ended. He was an absolute stopper."

A.J. Hartley - "Being on a Saturday pub crawl the night of his 2011 no-hitter and watching the events unfold a different set of fans every inning. He brought Detroiters together."

Mike Stec - "2011 ALDS game 3, when the Game 1 starters got pushed back because of the rain in NY and we got Verlander v. Sabathia. The energy not just in the park but downtown was ELECTRIC. And when Til I Collapse dropped and the players took the field… full body chills."

Kurt Nurmi - "Watching him grow from a rookie to become a fierce competitor and then the trade where he became a WS Champion. Only to come home to his roots. I think he will wear an Old English D in the HOF!"

Robert Matusieweicz - "That June 12th day, I drove a taxi here in Las Vegas originally from Detroit. I was having a horrible day got a traffic ticket during the day feeling like crap. Ordered me some food delivered to my apartment and tuned into the baseball game and Justin made my night pitching a no-hitter."

Harley Wood - "When he got his first no hitter at home I was at the game with my nephew his mom and my wife it was almost surreal there was almost utter silence the last few pitches until he got it!!!!"

Johnny Fuller - "2013 Game 5 ALDS vs Oakland, 10 k's in 8 innings in a 3-0 win."

Joel M. Harvey - "My buddy and I were playing an after work round of golf at Glenhurst in Redford way back in 2007. I had recently purchased my first smart phone. We were on the 7th hole when I remembered I could now check scores on my phone. Checked in on the Tiger game only to find out that JV had a no-no going through 7 innings. We played our last 2 holes of the round, grabbed a beer and and watched him finish up his first no hitter on the patio bar with the other patrons. I'll never forget that turn of events. Thanks for the memories JV."