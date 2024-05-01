Detroit Tigers games not available on Xfinity for the time being

Detroit Tigers games won't be available on Bally Sports for Xfinity customers for the time being.

That's because Diamond Sports Group, which operates 18 Bally regional sports networks, and Comcast could not come to an agreement before Tuesday's deadline.

Effectively immediately, Bally Sports Detroit will not be available for Xfinity customers.

You can still watch the games on Bally Sports+, DirecTV or FuboTV.

In a statement on their website, Bally writes: "It’s disappointing that Comcast rejected a proposed extension that would have kept Bally Sports channels on the air and have pulled our signals. As a result, Bally Sports broadcasts are unavailable to Comcast subscribers. We encourage you to contact Comcast directly at 1-800-Xfinity."

However, a Comcast statement says they have been providing extensions over the past two months.

Comcast's statement reads: "We have been very flexible with Diamond Sports Group for months as they work through their bankruptcy proceedings, providing them with an extension on the Bally Sports Regional Networks last fall and a unilateral right to extend the term for another year, which they opted to not exercise," Comcast said in a statement Tuesday night. "We’d like to continue carrying their networks, but they have declined multiple offers and now we no longer have the rights to this programming. We will proactively credit our customers for the costs associated with them — most will automatically receive $8 to 10 per month in credits."