Detroit Tigers holding 2-day celebration for Justin Verlander's career in September

The Detroit Tigers are planning a two-day celebration honoring Justin Verlander's career near the end of his final season.

Detroit announced Thursday that the two-day celebration will take place Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 — an evening game on Saturday and afternoon on Sunday.

"Tigers fans have been there for the unforgettable moments, the dominant performances and the incredible career of Justin Verlander. Now join us alongside his family, friends and teammates as we celebrate his legacy on and off the field," the Tigers said in an email to fans.

Verlander signed with the Tigers during the off-season, but has pitched only one game due to injury.

Verlander has spent 14 years with Detroit during his career. He was traded to the Houston Astros in 2017.