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Detroit Tigers, infielder Kevin McGonigle agree to 8-year, $150 million contract extension

Royals Tigers Baseball
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers' Kevin McGonigle points to Dillon Dingler after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Royals Tigers Baseball
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(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are rewarding rookie infielder Kevin McGonigle with a massive contract extension.

The team announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with McGonigle on an eight-year, $150 million guaranteed contract extension that will officially start next season.

Running from the 2027-2034 seasons, the deal includes McGonigle's final five seasons of club control plus his first three years of free agency, and includes contract escalators for the final three seasons that could bring the total value to $160 million.

The salary guarantee breakdowns are:

  • 2027 - $1 million
  • 2028 - $7 million
  • 2029 - $16 million
  • 2023 - $21 million
  • 2031 - $22 million
  • 2032-34 - $23 million

The 21-year-old made the Detroit Tigers team coming out of Spring Training and was ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in all of baseball.

This season, he is batting .311 with a .909 OPS in 61 at-bats. He has 19 hits, one home run, 8 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

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