Detroit Tigers officially leaving FanDuel Sports Network, report says

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are officially leaving FanDuel Sports Network and its parent company, Main Street Sports Group.

Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal reported Monday that the Tigers are one of nine teams leaving Main Street.

The report said that the Tigers will likely move to MLB Media and eventually reach a deal with a local distributor in the area for games.

Fans should know that Jason Benetti will continue to call Detroit Tigers games. In the announcement after his hiring, the team said that Benetti "will be employed by the Tigers."

FanDuel Sports Network also broadcasts Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings games, and SBJ reports that NBA and NHL teams are in a "business-as-usual holding pattern."

“FanDuel Sports Network is continuing to broadcast NBA and NHL games, and we appreciate the leagues’ engagement in ongoing discussions on our go-forward plans. We appreciate the relationships we have had with our MLB partners and fans over many years, and we wish them the best," a statement from Main Street to SBJ reads.

Last month, the Tigers and eight other teams terminated their deals with FanDuel Sports Network but the team could have come to a new agreement. The report from SPJ said that it is not going to happen.

Formerly Diamond Sports Group, it was renamed Main Street Sports Group when it came out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in 2025 and FanDuel took over the naming rights.

“No matter what happens, whether it’s Main Street, a third party or MLB media, fans are going to have the games,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said last month.

According to Sports Business Journal, there is also a possibility that MLB Media produces Detroit Red Wings games because the Red Wings and Tigers are owned by Ilitch Sports & Entertainment.

What would it look like if the Tigers move to MLB Media? The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday afternoon that they are moving to MLB Media. Cardinals fans can purchase a Cardinals.TV streaming subscription for $99.99 for the full season or $19.99 per month. There will also be future information released on cable and satellite providers.

Other teams with broadcasts produced by MLB Media include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins, Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals.