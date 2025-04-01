Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2025: Everything you need to know

The Detroit Tigers started the season on the road but will be back in Detroit on Friday for Opening Day against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Here's everything you need to know:

Where to park

There is plenty of parking around Comerica Park and throughout Downtown Detroit, but you're encouraged to reserve your parking early through ParkWhiz.

Fans can also park in other areas of Downtown and take the People Mover to the Grand Circus Park station, or park in Midtown or New Center and take the QLine into the city.

Plenty of bars throughout Detroit also have shuttle services, where you can be dropped off at Comerica Park and then taken back to the bar where you started from.

Wallside Windows is also offering 50% off Lyft rides as part of its "Smart Ride with Wallside" promotion. Fans can use the code WALLSIDE2025 before requesting a ride on Friday, April 4.

Opening Day festivities

The Detroit Tigers will do 2025 team introductions at 12:35 p.m. so fans are encouraged to be in their seats at that time. Grammy Award-winner Brian d'Arcy James will perform the National Anthem, Keegan-Michael Key will throw out the First Pitch and there will be a flyover featuring A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge.

Fans are also encouraged to take advantage of Miller Lite Home Run Happy Hour on the Comerica Landing from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with discounts on beers, hard seltzers, pop, food and more.

Bag policy/prohibited items

Comerica Park allows single-compartment bags, wallets and clutches smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5" with or without a handle or strap are permitted. Bags, purses, clutches larger than 4” x 6” x 1.5” are prohibited. The exception is for bags that are medically necessary, including diaper bags, breast pumps, oxygen, insulin, epi-pens and other medical devices. Authorized Diaper and Medical bags are required to be smaller than 16" x 16" x 8".

View a list of prohibited items and permitted items here

Road closures

During Tigers home games, there will be several road closures in effect around Comerica Park. Check out the map below.

New items at Comerica Park

Here are the new food items coming to Comerica Park this year

The Detroit Tigers unveiled the new food items and other upgrades at Comerica Park that fans can expect when they return this year.

Corktown favorite Slow's Bar BQ will offer several sandwiches in section 149, according to the team. They are:



The Reason: Slows Bar BQ smoked pulled pork, bathed in North Carolina BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw and dill pickles.

The Yardbird: Smoked chicken, sauteed mushrooms, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, whole grain honey mustard and BBQ sauce.

Put Me In Coach: Shredded brisket bathed in Kansas City-style BBQ sauce, topped with sliced onion and dill pickles.

Blue Moon Bistro in section 151 will offer a Motor City Melt, which is mozzarella sticks, house-made marinara and melty provolone sandwiched between sourdough garlic bread.

In section 140, Breadless will offer fresh wraps including:



Jerk Chicken & Mango: Oven-roasted jerk chicken, peach mango salsa, no sugar added BBQ sauce, pepperjack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mango slices and onions, wrapped in Swiss chard.

Avocado Turkey: Fresh sliced turkey, avocado spread, champagne vinaigrette, white cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sweet pickles, onions, chopped romaine, wrapped in a romaine lettuce wrap.

Spicy Falafel: Smashed falafel, spicy aioli, pickled turnips, Arabic pickles, tomatoes, onions and chopped romaine, wrapped in Swiss chard.

Southwest Rice Bowl: Oven-roasted or jerk chicken, falafel or house-braised beef, black beans, avocado spread, garlic crema, white cheddar cheese, roasted peppers, caramelized onions and brown rice.

In the Big Cat Court, there will be a Smashburger and chickpea power bowl, and Little Caesars Pizza will be available throughout.

There will be rotating food trucks on weekends during select homestands. The team will announce more food trucks during the season.

Opening Day parties and events in Detroit

The Downtown Detroit Partnership is once again hosting its Opening Day Tailgate Party in Grand Circus Park, right next to Comerica Park. It starts at 9 a.m. and goes through 5 p.m. Fans can expect a Miller Lite beer tent, food trucks, giveaways, giant video walls and TVs to watch the game and much more.

The Brakeman is opening at 9 a.m. for guests with food from Penny Red's, and Mister Dips will be offering a special "Eye of the Tiger" sundae.

At The Book Tower, Le Suprême is opening at 10 a.m. with a special brunch service; Sakazuki will open at 11 a.m. with a hot dog cart featuring Japanese and French fare, plus beer specials; Bar Rotunda inside the Book Tower will open at 7 a.m. with a beer and shot special plus free popcorn; and Kampers Rooftop will also open at 11 a.m. with a $12 special for Spanish hot dog and chips, plus beer and drink specials.

Fishbones in Greektown will have a special Opening Day breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mezcal in Midtown is offering blue house margaritas for $7 all day.

Detroit City Distillery is doing a celebration at The Whiskey Factory in Eastern Market, just off Gratiot Ave. People who visit The Whiskey Factory will get $2 off their first cocktail, and there will be games including cornhole, ladder ball, baseball toss, music and more.

Batch Brewing Company in Corktown is having a celebration starting at 10 a.m. Friday with specials on coney dogs, Seattle Dogs, Chicago Dogs and Texas coneys.

Firebird Tavern in Greektown is having a heated tent along with the bar open inside with drink specials and food from Pablo's Tacos and Bro's Burger Joint.

Bookie's is opening at 7 a.m. with DJs inside and outside with food and drink specials from open to close, just blocks from the game.

Scoreboard change

Fans sound off on new 'Comerica Park' signage that replaced 'Tigers'

Fans going to Comerica Park will notice the script "Tigers" that was above the scoreboard has been replaced with a new "Comerica Park" sign.

The team said that it reverts back to the original display of the ballpark's name, and that the Tigers sign had reached its end of life.

Hear from fans in the video above