Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2026: Everything you need to know

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers started the season on the road but will be back in Detroit on Friday for Opening Day against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Here's everything you need to know for Opening Day

Where to park

There is plenty of parking around Comerica Park and throughout Downtown Detroit, but you're encouraged to reserve your parking early through ParkWhiz.

Fans can also park in other areas of Downtown and walk, or park in Midtown or New Center and take the QLine into the city. The QLINE is free. Currently, the Detroit People Mover is closed as crews work to replace a critical system switch component needed to restore operations. We'll update this if the people mover begins running again.

Plenty of bars throughout Detroit also have shuttle services, where you can be dropped off at Comerica Park and then taken back to the bar where you started from.

Opening Day Festivities

The Detroit Tigers are hosting the official Opening Day Block Party starting at 9 a.m. on Friday. The block party will be on Witherell Street and feature music, entertainment, fan activations and appearances from PAWs and the Rally Cats.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership is also hosting an Opening Day Tailgate Party from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Circus Park. It will feature a beer tent, food trucks, giveaways, live music, a giant video wall and TV screens and more.

Bag policy/prohibited items

Comerica Park allows single-compartment bags, wallets and clutches smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5" with or without a handle or strap are permitted. Bags, purses, clutches larger than 4” x 6” x 1.5” are prohibited. The exception is for bags that are medically necessary, including diaper bags, breast pumps, oxygen, insulin, epi-pens and other medical devices. Authorized Diaper and Medical bags are required to be smaller than 16" x 16" x 8".

View a list of prohibited items and permitted items here

Road Closures

During Tigers' home games, there will be several road closures in effect around Comerica Park. The City of Detroit also said these roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out the map below.

New items at Comerica Park

Last week, the Tigers revealed all of the new food items that are coming to Comerica Park for 2026.

You can see the new food items in the video below

Here are the new food items coming to Comerica Park in 2026

Here's a list of the new items, including where you can find them at the ballpark:

Pierogi Nachos (Section 122 in Hamtramck): Potato & Cheddar Pierogi w/ Hatch Chili Queso, Polish Kielbasa Crumbles, Caramelized Onions and Sauerkraut

Tiger Tail (Section 336): A Footlong Corn Dog, Hand Battered, Rolled in Cheese Powder, Topped w/ Coney Chili, Orange Mustard & Diced Onions

Smoked Bone-In Short Rib Sandwich (Section 328): Slow Smoked Bone-In Short Rib, Elote Slaw, BBQ Mayo, on a Martin’s Potato Roll

Sweet Heat Chicken Ranch (Section 140, Breadless): Herb-Roasted Chicken, Roasted Sweet Potato, Truffle Buttermilk Ranch, Hot Sauce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sweet Pickles, Baby Spinach, wrapped in Swiss Chard

Orange Terror from Slow's BBQ (Section 149): Spicy Andouille Sausage, Tajin Spiked Sweet Potato, Roasted Orange Peppers & Onions, topped with Slow’s Tiger-Style Sauce, w/ Lime

Turkey Leg at Bert's BBQ (Section 133): Slow Smoked Turkey Leg Topped w/ a Barbecue Sauce Drizzle

Grilled Cheese Sonoran Dog at Big Cat Court (Section 119, Taqueria El Rey): Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog, Beans, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese, on top of a Grilled Cheese Bun.

Steak Frites (Section 151, Fairway): French Fries w/ Fairway-exclusive USDA Choice Angus Peninsula Steak & Zip Sauce

The Legacy (Section 151, Fairway): Fairway-exclusive USDA Choice Angus Peninsula Steak, Garlic Aioli, Provolone, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, on an Onion Roll

Guernsey Orange Sherbet Ice Cream (Section 119, Big Cat Court

Who's pitching?

It's likely that Framber Valdez will be the starting pitcher for Opening Day, as he'll make his first start at Comerica Park in a Tigers uniform. Justin Verlander will also make his return to Comerica Park on Sunday night.

Opening Day Roster

Last week, the team finalized its 2026 roster to start the season.

Catchers



Dillon Dingler

Jake Rogers

Infielders

Colt Keith

Kevin McGonigle

Zach McKinstry

Spencer Torkelson

Gleyber Torres

Outfielders

Javier Baez

Kerry Carpenter

Riley Greene

Jahmai Jones

Parker Meadows

Matt Vierling

Pitchers