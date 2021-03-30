Detroit Tigers Opening Day tickets hit re-sale market

(WXYZ) — While many things have changed over the past year due to COVID-19, prices for Detroit Tigers Opening Day tickets on the re-sale market have not.

On StubHub, as of Tuesday morning, the cheapest ticket for Opening Day is going for $75 in the Skyline area of the ballpark, section 344. That's all the way down the left-field line.

They range in prices from $75 before fees to more than $100 for lower-level tickets.

With fees, the cheapest ticket goes to $96 per ticket.

There will be about 8,000 fans allowed in the ballpark on Thursday for Opening Day, about a 20% capacity restriction announced from the state.

The game begins at 1 p.m. and temperatures are expected to be cold, in the 30s, with wind chills possibly in the 20s.