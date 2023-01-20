Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Detroit Tigers provide exciting and memorable morning for students at Detroit Edison Public School Academy

Paws with DEPSA students
WXYZ
Paws with DEPSA students
Paws with DEPSA students
Posted at 2:51 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 14:51:11-05

It was an exciting day for fourth and fifth graders at Detroit Edison Public School Academy. The Detroit Tigers brought three of their players, Matthew Boyd, Eric Haase and Matt Manning to participate in a pep rally with DEPSA students to create excitement about the upcoming Tigers season. Haase and Manning participated in a whiffle ball game with students, while Boyd held a Q&A with students.

The whiffle ball game was more "organized chaos" than anything, but it was obvious the kids had a great morning with professional athletes, they otherwise would only watch on television. Eric Haase said with the excitement and welcome the students provided, it was an easy day for the Tigers to volunteer their time to hang out with members of the community. Sometimes these events are about teaching baseball or growing the game, but the mid-January visit was a reminder that baseball, after all, is just game.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!