The Detroit Tigers have signed former New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres, the team confirmed on Friday morning.

It's a one-year deal worth $15 million, according to the team.

Torres, 27, has spent the past seven seasons with the Yankees. He had a 1.8 WAR last season in 154 games.

He had a .257 batting average and .330 OBP with 151 hits and 63 RBIs.