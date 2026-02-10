Detroit Tigers reveal 2026 promotional schedule with giveaways, special weekends & more

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have released their 2026 promotional schedule, with marquee weekends, special giveaways and ticket packages at more than 50 games this season.
According to the Tigers, it all starts with Opening Day, presented by Rocket, on Friday, April 3, against the St. Louis Cardinals. This season is also the team's 125th anniversary.
Main celebrations that will return this year include Friday Night Party in the Park with live fireworks, music, food and drink specials. The team also said that 313 Value Tuesdays will be back with $3 hot dogs, $1 chips and $3 soft drinks.
For the second season, the team will also host Sounds of Summer postgame concerts, on select Fridays, welcoming in artists for free concerts after the game. Last year's performances included Ludacris and Jordan Davis.
Below are the details for the promotions during the season.
Marquee Weekends
- April 3-5 vs. St. Louis Cardinals | Opening Weekend
- May 15-17 vs. Toronto Blue Jays | Strike Out Cancer
- June 19-21 vs. Chicago White Sox | Black in Baseball
- July 24-26 vs. Kansas City Royals | 125th Anniversary Celebration
- Sept. 12-13 vs. Colorado Rockies | ¡Fiesta Tigres!
Gate Giveaways
These games will feature special giveaway items to the first 15,000 fans in attendance on several weekends in 2026. They'll include replica jerseys, bobbleheads, unique hats, mugs and more. The specific items will be announced at a date later. The games are:
- Saturday, April 4 vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- Saturday, April 11 vs. Miami Marlins
- Saturday, May 2 vs. Texas Rangers
- Saturday, May 16 vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- Friday, June 5 vs. Seattle Mariners
- Saturday, June 20 vs. Chicago White Sox
- Friday, June 26 vs. Houston Astros
- Saturday, July 25 vs. Kansas City Royals
- Sunday, Aug. 16 vs. Chicago White Sox
- Saturday, Sept. 12 vs. Colorado Rockies
- Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Community Engagement Games
The Tigers are proud to engage with our community and celebrate several extraordinary groups and causes throughout each season. Each Community Engagement ticket package includes a special themed item (to be announced later).
- Saturday, May 16 vs. Toronto Blue Jays | Pink Out the Park, presented by Karmanos Cancer Institute
- Wednesday, May 20 vs. Cleveland Guardians | Law Enforcement
- Tuesday, June 9 vs. Minnesota Twins | Military Appreciation, presented by Chevrolet
- Saturday, June 20 vs. Chicago White Sox | Black in Baseball, presented by Comerica Bank
- Sunday, June 21 vs. Chicago White Sox | Father’s Day
- Tuesday, June 23 vs. New York Yankees | Pride
- Thursday, June 25 vs. Houston Astros | Educator Appreciation
- Sunday, July 12 vs. Philadelphia Phillies | Boy Scouts
- Sunday, Aug. 16 vs. Chicago White Sox | Girl Scouts
- Friday, Sept. 11 vs. Colorado Rockies | First Responders, presented by BELFOR Property Restoration
- Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates | Union Day
Pop Culture Games
- Monday, May 4 vs. Boston Red Sox | Star Wars
- Tuesday, May 26 vs. Los Angeles Angels | Harry Potter
- Friday, June 5 vs. Seattle Mariners | Margaritaville
- Friday, June 26 vs. Houston Astros | Grateful Dead
Heritage Games
- Sunday, April 12 vs. Miami Marlins | Jewish Heritage
- Tuesday, April 21 vs. Milwaukee Brewers | Macedonian Heritage
- Friday, May 1 vs. Texas Rangers | Polish Heritage
- Tuesday, May 5 vs. Boston Red Sox | Greek Heritage
- Sunday, May 17 vs. Toronto Blue Jays | Canadian Heritage
- Wednesday, June 10 vs. Minnesota Twins | Filipino Heritage
- Wednesday, Aug. 12 vs. Cleveland Guardians | Italian Heritage
- Saturday, Sept. 12 vs. Colorado Rockies | Hispanic Heritage
- Tuesday, Sept. 22 vs. Washington Nationals | Irish HeritageCollege Games
Local college celebrations
- Wednesday, April 22 vs. Milwaukee Brewers | Michigan State University
- Friday, June 19 vs. Chicago White Sox | Northern Michigan University
- Tuesday, June 23 vs. New York Yankees | Western Michigan University
- Thursday, July 23 vs. Kansas City Royals | Michigan Tech University
- Sunday, July 26 vs. Kansas City Royals | Saginaw Valley State University
- Tuesday, Aug. 11 vs. Cleveland Guardians | Eastern Michigan University
- Friday, Aug. 14 vs. Chicago White Sox | Central Michigan University
- Saturday, Aug. 15 vs. Chicago White Sox | Ferris State University
- Monday, Aug. 24 vs. Tampa Bay Rays | Lawrence Tech University
- Tuesday, Sept. 8 vs. Minnesota Twins | Wayne State University
- Friday, Sept. 11 vs. Colorado Rockies | Oakland University
- Friday, Sept. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates | University of Michigan
Bark in the Park Games, presented by Strategic Staffing Solutions
- Tuesday, April 21 vs. Milwaukee Brewers | Bark in the Park
- Tuesday, May 5 vs. Boston Red Sox | Bark in the Park
- Tuesday, Aug. 25 vs. Tampa Bay Rays | Bark in the Park
- Tuesday, Sept. 8 vs. Minnesota Twins | Bark in the Park
- Monday, Sept. 21 vs. Washington Nationals | Bark in the Park