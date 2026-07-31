Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Detroit Tigers scratch Casey Mize from Friday start with trade deadline looming

Angels Tigers Baseball
Paul Sancya/AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels Tigers Baseball
Posted

With the trade deadline just days away, the Detroit Tigers are scratching pitcher Casey Mize from his scheduled start on Friday night.

According to those reports, the scratch is a precaution in case Mize is traded before the deadline, which is Monday at 6 p.m. Instead, the reports say that the Tigers will go with a bullpen game on Friday night in Sacramento.

The 29-year-old Mize has started 16 games this season for the Tigers and pitched in 86.2 innings. He has a 2.70 ERA with 85 strikeouts and .992 WHIP.

If Mize isn't traded, he's now listed as the probable starter for the game on Tuesday in Seattle.

Share your stories with Channel 7!