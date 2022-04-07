Detroit Tigers set 28-man roster for Opening Day on Friday

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have finalized their 28-man roster for Opening Day on Friday when the team takes on the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.

Detroit also made more than a dozen roster moves on Wednesday, which included several injuries to the relief pitching staff and some players sent down to the minors.

Below is the roster for the team.

1B – Spencer Torkelson, Miguel Cabrera

2B – Jonathan Schoop

SS – Javier Báez

3B – Jeimer Candelario

C – Tucker Barnhart, Eric Haase, Dustin Garneau

OF – Akil Baddoo, Robbie Grossman, Austin Meadows, Victor Reyes

Utility – Harold Castro

SP – Eduardo Rodriguez, Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning, Tyler Alexander, Michael Pineda

Relief pitchers – Gregory Soto, Michael Fulmer, Alex Lange, Joe Jiménez, Jason Foley, Rony García, Drew Hutchison, Will Vest, Jacob Barnes, Elvin Rodriguez