Detroit Tigers set 28-man roster for Opening Day on Friday

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have finalized their 28-man roster for Opening Day on Friday when the team takes on the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.
Detroit also made more than a dozen roster moves on Wednesday, which included several injuries to the relief pitching staff and some players sent down to the minors.
Below is the roster for the team.
1B – Spencer Torkelson, Miguel Cabrera
2B – Jonathan Schoop
SS – Javier Báez
3B – Jeimer Candelario
C – Tucker Barnhart, Eric Haase, Dustin Garneau
OF – Akil Baddoo, Robbie Grossman, Austin Meadows, Victor Reyes
Utility – Harold Castro
SP – Eduardo Rodriguez, Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning, Tyler Alexander, Michael Pineda
Relief pitchers – Gregory Soto, Michael Fulmer, Alex Lange, Joe Jiménez, Jason Foley, Rony García, Drew Hutchison, Will Vest, Jacob Barnes, Elvin Rodriguez