Detroit Tigers sign Dan Dickerson & Jason Benetti to multi-year contract extensions

The Detroit Tigers announced that play-by-play voices Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson have signed multi-year contract extensions with the team.

"We're incredibly proud to have Jason and Dan as the voices of Tigers baseball, and grateful for their eagerness to make an even deeper commitment to our organization," Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President & CEO Ryan Gustafson said in a statement. "Several years ago, we made a deliberate decision to improve how we engage with our fans, and building a broadcast worthy of them was central to the effort. Jason and Dan, alongside many others, continue to deliver an entertaining and informed broadcast that is among the best in baseball."

Dickerson, the radio play-by-play voice ,has been with the Tigers since 2000 when he made his debut alongside Ernie Harwell. He became the lead radio voice in 2003.

"I have the best job in the world,” Dickerson said in a statement. “There is nothing better than calling games for the team you grew up watching. From the time I was a little boy, the Detroit Tigers have been in my blood - I get a thrill coming to the ballpark every day, and feel a rush of adrenaline at the first pitch of every game. I am extremely grateful to ownership, management and the entire organization for their support and continuing to entrust me with this responsibility. Calling baseball games for the Tigers - working with the best people and surrounded by the best fans in baseball - is beyond my wildest dreams."

Benetti joined the Tigers before the 2024 and has quickly become a fan favorite. He's one of the country's premier play-by-play announcers and calls games across sports and networks.

"Thank you to Chris Ilitch, Ryan Gustafson and everyone with the Tigers for being such amazing partners as we've grown this broadcast together," Benetti said in a statement. "This organization pairs a commitment to excellence with a deep culture of creativity. It's a rare combination, and it makes every day at the ballpark a joy. Our DSN crew is full of extraordinarily creative people who have established themselves as a gold standard in baseball TV coverage. It is my honor to stand alongside these brilliant people to create what we hope will be endless summers of entertainment for our viewers. The best is yet to come, and I'm proud to keep being part of it."