Detroit Tigers to honor Jim Leyland with Hall of Fame night on Aug. 3

The Detroit Tigers will celebrate the legendary career of former manager Jim Leyland this summer during a game against the Kansas City Royals.

Leyland was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2024, and the team will celebrate it with Jim Leyland Hall of Fame night on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Jim Leyland starter kit, which includes a baseball cap, mustache and sunglasses.

Leyland was a manager in the MLB for 22 seasons with the Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins and Colorado Rockies, totaling 1,769 victories.

He was named manager of the year in 1990, 1992 and 2006, and led Team USA to a World Baseball Classic championship in 2017.