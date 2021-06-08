Detroit Tigers to welcome fans back at full capacity starting Tuesday night

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers will welcome back fans to Comerica Park with no capacity restrictions, the first time since September 2019.

The team is hosting its first home game since the state dropped outdoor COVID-19 restrictions on June 1. The return of full capacity means more than 41,000 fans are allowed inside Comerica Park on Tuesday night.

Since Opening Day, the state only allowed up to 20% capacity for outdoor stadiums and arenas, and only about 8,000 fans were allowed in the stadium.

Fans can expect things to look a lot like a Tigers home game before the pandemic. The ones we spoke to said they're ready to see things back to normal and see downtown Detroit busy once again.

"The Tigers organization, we're very very excited that we're able to open the ballpark to full capacity," Ron Colangelo, the VP of communications for the Tigers, said.

If you're going to the ballpark, you don't have to wear a mask, it's optional, and the pre-entry health screening will no longer be in place.

Contactless entry will remain. It's when you show your ticket on your smartphone. It's the same for parking and purchasing concession items.

"It makes big difference for the players on the field. It makes a big difference for the other fans in the ballpark. It creates an atmosphere. There's an energy, especially if the team is doing something exciting," Colangelo said.

He added that the team is doing that off the field, offering an incentive for fans to get vaccinated – free tickets if you get the shot at the Fox Theatre starting Tuesday at 4 p.m.

"We cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated. It's the Tigers' way of participating and putting our best foot forward to try and get even more fans back," Colangelo said.

He also said bringing staffing back is a gradual process as attendance increases.