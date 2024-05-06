Detroit Tigers unveil 'Motor City' City Connect uniforms

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers unveiled their City Connect uniforms in partnership with Nike on Monday. They are dark blue with "Motor City" across the front.

The team put out details about the jerseys that show different sleeve tape, a 313 patch, tiger eyes, tire tracks and more.

One of the details of the jersey is the VIN Tag, similar to a car. It reads "DET190135456884" honoring the city, the 1901 date for the American League becoming the Major League, and the World Series titles of 1935, 1945, 1968 and 1984.

The blue hat also has "Detroit" written on the front and the VIN tag on the side "DET190135456884."

The team will celebrate the jerseys with a New Era 59Fifty x City Connect Launch Event from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The D Shop at Comerica Park on May 9, and they will debut the jerseys on May 10.

Other games where they will wear the jersey include:



May 10

May 11

May 24

June 7

June 21

July 12

July 26

August 2

August 16

August 30

September 13

September 27

Detroit Tigers/Nike

