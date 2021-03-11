Menu

DJ LeMahieu buys baseball complex from Brother Rice

Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 16:13:16-05

(WXYZ) -- New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is buying the baseball complex previously owned and operated by his alma mater, Brother Rice High School.

LeMahieu, a 2007 Brother Rice graduate, plans to operate the Stevens Family Baseball Complex in Troy as a youth baseball facility for the community, while Brother Rice's baseball program continues to have exclusive use of Warrior Park during its season at a cost of $1.00 per year.

"I saw an opportunity to positively impact baseball at Brother Rice and help the next generations of baseball players in and around the area where I grew up," said LeMahieu. "There is no better place nearby for kids to play baseball and I’m proud that the Warriors will continue to be an important part of this complex’s bigger future. The future at The Stevens Family Complex looks bright as significant improvements are currently in development, such as an indoor fieldhouse and a youth field adjacent to the main field."

The sale was unanimously approved by Brother Rice's Board of Directors and Congregation of Christian Brothers.

"I would like to sincerely thank DJ LeMahieu for his partnership and for his loyalty as an alumnus of Brother Rice," school president Tom Reidy said. "As a result of his efforts, he has not only improved Brother Rice High School but also our greater mission as a Catholic school."

