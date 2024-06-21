Don Shane to be inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame has named former WXYZ-TV Sports Director Don Shane to its Induction Class of 2024.

The Hall calls Don "a celebrated fixture within Detroit sports media, he served as Sports Director for WXYZ-TV for 23 years, where he won 23 Michigan Emmy Awards for his coverage of local sports, after returning to Detroit, where he first worked at WDIV-TV."

Don passed away in 2023. He retired on Feb. 29, 2012.

No one had more fun on the air or covering our local teams.

He joined Channel 7 in 1989 – and was on hand for so many hugely important events over the years. The many championships – but also the heart-breaking defeats – all while showcasing the drama and emotion of the moment for our viewers.

The NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup, the Rose Bowl, prize fights from Las Vegas – Don covered it all during a career that included two stints in Detroit.

He loved what he did – and that joy came right through the screen into your homes.

The 2024 Induction Event will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the Sound Board Theater at MotorCity Casino Hotel. For tickets, which start at $25, visit mshof.org.

The Class was voted on by the Hall of Fame’s Election Task Force, a Statewide Election Committee, and the public. The Election Task Force, comprised of current and former journalists, sports executives, and other diverse professionals, was Co-Chaired by former University of Michigan Associate Athletic Director Bruce Madej and Detroit News sports journalist Tony Paul. The 2024 Class was ratified by the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors, which also selected the inductee from the Contributor category and the winner of the Michigan Treasure Award.

“We have a fitting class for the 70th Anniversary of the Hall of Fame. It’s filled with stars and leaders who made memories that will last for generations. Congratulations to the Class of 2024,” said Scott Lesher, Hall of Fame chairman, in a news release.

“Thousands of Michigan sports fans helped select this class,” added Jordan Field, Hall of Fame president, in a news release. “We appreciate the public’s role, in addition to the volunteers who stepped forward to help make sure this Anniversary class is one for the ages.”

The Induction Class of 2024:

According to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, the other inductees are:

Professional:



Tony Esposito - Standout Michigan Tech goaltender who went on to win three Vezina Trophies during a 17-year NHL career in which he defined the butterfly style goaltending technique. He passed away in 2021.

Standout Michigan Tech goaltender who went on to win three Vezina Trophies during a 17-year NHL career in which he defined the butterfly style goaltending technique. He passed away in 2021. Cecil Fielder - Detroit Tigers power hitting first baseman who was a three-time All-Star in seven seasons with the team, led all of baseball in home runs and RBIs in back-to-back seasons, including his memorable 51 home run season in 1990.

Detroit Tigers power hitting first baseman who was a three-time All-Star in seven seasons with the team, led all of baseball in home runs and RBIs in back-to-back seasons, including his memorable 51 home run season in 1990. Larry Foote - Detroit Pershing and University of Michigan linebacker who became a star contributor on two Super Bowl Champion defenses with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 13-year NFL career.

Detroit Pershing and University of Michigan linebacker who became a star contributor on two Super Bowl Champion defenses with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 13-year NFL career. Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez - A Baseball Hall of Fame catcher who earned four All-Star nods in five productive seasons with the Detroit Tigers and helped led the franchise to the 2006 World Series.

Amateur:

Braylon Edwards - Detroit native, Bishop Gallagher High School and University of Michigan great who won the 2004 Biletnikoff Award for college football’s top receiver and remains the only player in Big Ten Conference history to record three consecutive 1,000 receiving yard seasons.

Detroit native, Bishop Gallagher High School and University of Michigan great who won the 2004 Biletnikoff Award for college football’s top receiver and remains the only player in Big Ten Conference history to record three consecutive 1,000 receiving yard seasons. Jake Long - Led Lapeer East High School to dominant football and basketball success and played offensive tackle at the University of Michigan, earning first-team All-America honors and named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year twice.

Led Lapeer East High School to dominant football and basketball success and played offensive tackle at the University of Michigan, earning first-team All-America honors and named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year twice. Deanna Nolan - Born and raised in Flint, a versatile guard who propelled Flint Northern High School to consecutive State Championships and was named 1995 Michigan Miss Basketball as the top high school senior player in the state and later a three-time WNBA Champion with the Detroit Shock.

Born and raised in Flint, a versatile guard who propelled Flint Northern High School to consecutive State Championships and was named 1995 Michigan Miss Basketball as the top high school senior player in the state and later a three-time WNBA Champion with the Detroit Shock. Shawn Respert - The Detroit native, Bishop Borgess High School and Michigan State point guard is the Spartans’ all-time leading scorer whose accomplished collegiate career included unanimous All-America and Big Ten Player of the Year honors as a senior.

Coach:

Jim Harbaugh - The former Michigan Wolverines quarterback returned to his alma mater as head football coach from 2015-2023, leading U-M to a 86-25 record with three consecutive Big Ten Championships and the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Contributor:

Ken Holland - An executive with the Detroit Red Wings for 36 years, including 22 as General Manager, he led the construction of four Stanley Cup winning teams.

Michigan Treasure: