Downtown Detroit Partnership hosting Detroit Tigers Opening Day tailgate party

Posted at 7:14 AM, Mar 28, 2023
Tens of thousands of people will converge on Downtown Detroit for Detroit Tigers Opening Day, which is like a holiday for many in the area.

The team and the Downtown Detroit Partnership also announced an Opening Day tailgate to help fans celebrate the return of baseball in Detroit.

According to the Downtown Detroit Partnership, the Detroit Tigers Opening Day Tailgate Party, presented by Miller Lite, Bally Sports Detroit and the Downtown Detroit Partnership is a free event at Grand Circus Park, just outside of Comerica Park.

The event will include appearances and autograph opportunities with Detroit Tigers alumni, speed pitch, cornhole, interactive exhibits, a beer tent, food trucks, giveaways, music, video walls and more.

If you don't have tickets, you can also stay an watch the game at the tailgate party as the TVs will be showing the game. It starts at 9 a.m. and goes through 5 p.m.

