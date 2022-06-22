Watch
Draft and Donuts: Jeanna Trotman talks with The Athletic's James Edwards III about the 2022 NBA Draft

Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 17:58:30-04

Jeanna Trotman talks with The Athletic's James Edwards III about the 2022 NBA Draft and what moves would most benefit the Detroit Pistons. They talked the draft over donuts at Yellowlight Donuts and Coffee on Jefferson in Detroit.

Edwards acknowledges that at No. 5 in the draft, anything can happen, but he predicts the Pistons will be between three guys: Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, and Bennedict Mathurin. Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver says that they are at the mercy of the draft board, but they're looking for a player who will be most beneficial in the long haul.

The Pistons have the fifth pick in the first round. In the 2021 draft, they got Cade Cunningham at No. 1. The NBA draft will be aired at 8pm Thursday on WXYZ and ESPN.

