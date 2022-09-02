Drew Hutchison, Tigers host Royals to start three-game series

Kansas City Royals (53-79, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-81, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-9, 4.70 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -110, Royals -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers start a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Detroit is 50-81 overall and 28-38 in home games. The Tigers have gone 9-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City has a 21-42 record in road games and a 53-79 record overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .307.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Royals lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario is third on the Tigers with 28 extra base hits (14 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs). Riley Greene is 18-for-41 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 19 home runs while slugging .454. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-41 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Royals: 4-6, .253 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.