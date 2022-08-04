Watch Now
Drew Hutchison to start as Tigers host Rays to open four-game series

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jose Juarez/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew Hutchison throws against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Posted at 4:13 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 16:13:15-04

Tampa Bay Rays (55-49, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (42-64, fourth in the AL Central)
Detroit; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (3-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -179, Tigers +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Tampa Bay Rays to open a four-game series.

Detroit is 42-64 overall and 24-27 in home games. The Tigers have a 20-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tampa Bay has a 55-49 record overall and a 22-28 record on the road. The Rays have gone 24-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 10 home runs while slugging .361. Harold Castro is 10-for-35 with a double and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes ranks fifth on the Rays with 23 extra base hits (nine doubles and 14 home runs). Brandon Lowe is 7-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .221 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by one run

Rays: 3-7, .221 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

