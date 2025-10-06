Drone show, block party & new food: Here's what the Tigers will have for ALDS games at Comerica Park

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are back in the American League Division Series and playoff baseball is back at Comerica Park for the second straight season.

Comerica Park will host game 3 of the ALDS with first pitch at 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7 and then game 4 at 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The Tigers are asking fans to wear orange all postseason long, and also unveiled a variety of festivities, new food items and more for the playoffs in Detroit.

According to the team, Comerica Park gates will open two hours before first pitch for ALDS games, and all ticketed fans will receive a postseason rally towel.

The celebrations start on Monday, Oct. 6 as the team will host a special postseason drone show outside of Comerica Park. Fans can gather on Columbia St. near the Fox Theatre for the best viewing experience.

Before both games 3 and 4, fans are invited to attend a free "Built for October" postseason block parties. They will be outside of Comerica Park on Witherell St. and start three hours before the scheduled first pitch.

The block parties will feature food, drinks, local DJs, inflatables, custom trading card photo booth and more opportunities.

There will also be several special food and beverage offerings at Comerica Park for the playoffs. They include:

