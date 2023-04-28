Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike, joining Jordan, LeBron

Clippers Suns Basketball
Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates a basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Clippers Suns Basketball
Posted at 2:40 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 14:40:35-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

The 13-time All-Star has a relationship with Nike that dates back to 2007. They have released 15 different sets of shoes. A 16th is coming soon.

The lifetime deal will continue to include shoes and other apparel, along with other "community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball."

The 34-year-old Durant joined the Phoenix Suns in a midseason trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!