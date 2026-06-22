ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — After leading Michigan to a national championship this past season, head coach Dusty May is taking a job to be the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN and Field of 68.

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Dusty May leaving Michigan to take head coaching job with Dallas Mavericks, per reports

May leaves Michigan with a 64-13 record in two seasons with the Wolverines, leading Michigan to the Sweet Sixteen in 2024-25 and a National Championship in 2025-26, the school's first since 1989. He also helped lead Michigan to a 2025 Big Ten tournament championship and a Big Ten regular season title this past season. Michigan's 37-3 record last season was the best in school history, with Michigan becoming the first team in 50 years to complete conference road play undefeated (10-0).

Under NCAA rules, all players on Michigan's roster — including returning scholarship players, transfers and high school commits — get a 15-day window to enter the transfer portal. That window opens five days after the news is officially announced by the University of Michigan.

7 News Detroit has reached out to a program spokesperson on the reports, and we have yet to hear back. The program has yet to announce the departure as of Monday morning (June 22).

Athletic Director Warde Manuel said at Michigan's victory celebration in April that May had agreed to a new deal that would keep him at Michigan for "many years to come." Per Front Office Sports, that extension was not signed as of last week.

Per ESPN, Michigan is working to hire Michigan assistant coach Mike Boynton as an interim head coach. Boynton has been an assistant under May, and previously worked as the head coach at Oklahoma State (2017-24), where he led the Cowboys to a 119-109 record and an NCAA tournament appearance in 2021. Boynton notably recruited and coached Pistons all-NBA point guard Cade Cunningham back when he was at OSU.

Before taking the job at Michigan, Dusty May was the head coach at Florida Atlantic for six seasons, leading the Owls to the Final Four in 2022-23.

Before taking the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic, May worked as an assistant coach at the University of Florida, Louisiana Tech, the University of Alabama Birmingham, Murray State University. His first assistant coaching job was with Eastern Michigan University in 2005. An Indiana native who went to high school in Bloomfield, May was a student assistant under Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight at Indiana University.

Watch our previous coverage of May

INTERVIEW: Dusty May soaks in Michigan's national championship parade

Dusty May after Michigan's national title: 'Now we turn the page to Detroit!'