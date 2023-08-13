Duvall had 4 RBIs that include 3-run homer and Red Sox beat Tigers 6-3 to take series

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Duvall had four RBIs that included a three-run homer, Justin Turner added a solo shot and the Boston Red Sox won their series against the Detroit Tigers with a 6-3 victory on Sunday.

Trevor Story went 4 for 4 with three doubles and two stolen bases for Boston, Connor Wong had an RBI triple and Duvall added a run-scoring single.

Boston went 5-5 on a season-high 10-game homestand and wore their City Connect uniforms of bright yellow and power blue for the seventh straight game, The Red Sox improved to 11-2 in their alternate uniforms this season and 26-6 since they were introduced in 2021.

Boston scored six runs over five innings against former Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6) and took two of three from the Tigers, winning for the fifth time in seven games.

Akil Baddoo hit a solo homer over the Green Monster for the Tigers, their fifth solo drive over Fenway Park's left-field wall in two days. Miguel Cabrera got a nice hand before his final at-bat. The 12-time All-Star and 2012 Triple Crown winner announced last fall this will be his last season.

Coming off the injured list, Garrett Whitlock (5-3) allowed an unearned run in two hitless innings and Kenley Janson worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 27th save in 30 chances.

A member of the Red Sox for six years, including the World Series champs in 2018, Rodriguez went 64-39 with Boston before signing a $77 million, five-year deal with the Tigers following the 2021 season.

Duvall hit a 403-foot shot completely out of Fenway to make it 6-2 in the fifth inning after Story reached on a double when Baddoo lost his fly to left in the sun and Masataka Yoshida singled.

Turner's 401-foot drive pushed Boston ahead 2-1 in the third. Duvall added his RBI single in the inning after Story singled and stole second and third.

HIGHLIGHT PLAYS

Detroit made nice back-to-back defensive plays in the fourth. Second baseman Zach McKinstry dove to his right to snap Triston Casas' grounder before getting up and throwing to first. Then, Rodriguez came off the mound, barehanded Wong's bunt and got him on a close play at first.

Boston third baseman Luis Urías made a backward falling tag on Riley Greene, trying to stretch a double in the eighth.

CLOSE IT OUT

Boston improved to an MLB-best 48-3 when leading after six innings.

ROUGH ONE AGAIN

In Rodriguez's only other career start against his former team, he gave up seven runs, two earned, in 3 2/3 innings on April 13 last year.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Shortstop Javier Báez went on the bereavement list as planned after he was scratched due to right knee soreness Saturday. Isan Díaz was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to take his roster spot.

Red Sox: Story returned to lineup after getting Saturday off, his first after playing four straight games in his return from offseason elbow surgery. … Manager Alex Cora said right-hander Tanner Houck would start Wednesday for either Triple-A Worcester or Double-A Portland. Houck has been out since mid-June after a facial fracture caused by a line drive off the bat of the Yankees' Kyle Higashioka.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.80 ERA) starts Tuesday in the opener of two-game series at Minnesota. RHP Bailey Ober (6-6, 3.40) is slated to go for the Twins.

Red Sox: A bullpen game is likely Tuesday in the start of a three-game series at Washington. RHP Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.69) is in line for the Nationals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb