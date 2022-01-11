Dwane Casey exits NBA COVID protocol, initial false positive suspected
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey looks to an official during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey has exited the NBA's health and safety protocols and will rejoin the team for Tuesday night's game in Chicago.
The team says Casey had two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests and believes the initial test was a false positive.
Casey missed Detroit's win over the Utah Jazz Monday night, which marked acting head coach Rex Kalamian's first win.
