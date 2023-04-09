Dwane Casey out as Pistons head coach, will move to front office role

(WXYZ) — Dwane Casey said Sunday was his final game as the head coach for the Detroit Pistons, he told reporters after the game.

Casey said that Pistons owner Tom Gores offered him a role in the Pistons' front office and he decided to take the role.

He joined the Pistons as head coach in 2018 after several seasons as head coach of the Toronto Raptors. He was tasked with coaching what was expected to be a Detroit Pistons rebuild that didn't turn out.

Detroit finished this season with the worst record in the NBA – 17-65 – and only won four games dating back to the start of February.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Pistons will begin searching for a new head coach, and some candidates could include Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee and former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.