Dwight Buycks earns full-time contract with Pistons

(WXYZ) - The Pistons have elevated Dwight Buycks' contract to a full-time deal.

Stan Van Gundy announced the move at practice on Friday morning. Buycks signed a multi-year contract.

The point guard had previously been playing on a two-way deal.

"He was pretty happy, and he earned it. It wasn't something given to him out of default," Van Gundy said to reporters.

Buycks has been consistent and effective in the absence of Reggie Jackson. The Marquette graduate has backed up Ish Smith since Jackson sprained his ankle on December 26.

In eight games, Buycks has averaged 8.8 points and 2.4 assists in 15.1 minutes per game. He had a career-high 17 points against the Nets on Wednesday.

"The original plan when Reggie went down (was) to look at all our options. In the meantime, he got to play, and played well," Van Gundy added.

Buycks spent the last two seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association, playing for the Fujian Sturgeons. He's also played in the NBA for the Raptors and Lakers.