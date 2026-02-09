Dylan Larkin misses out on being named captain or alternate for Team USA Hockey

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will not wear a letter on his jersey while competing for Team USA in the 2026 Olympics.

Many thought that Larkin would be named at least an alternate captain for Team USA after a strong performance in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Related: Here's when Detroit Red Wings players will compete in the Olympics

Toronto Maple Leafs Captain Auston Matthews was named the Team USA captain. The alternate captains are Matthew Tkachuk, who is an alternate captain for the Florida Panthers, and Charlie McAvoy, who is an alternate captain for the Boston Bruins.

"Auston, Charlie and Matthew did a great job in leading our team a year ago at the 4 Nations Face-Off and it’s great to have them back in those roles for the Olympics,” Team USA Men's Hockey GM Bill Guerin said in a statement. "They all bring different leadership traits to the table and I know all three are excited, as is our whole team, about representing our country as part of Team USA.”

Team USA practiced for the first time Sunday night in Milan, and according to The Athletic, Larkin was among the players mixed and matched on the bottom two lines.

Team USA plays its first game on Thursday afternoon.