Dylan Larkin named 2022 NHL All-Star

Dylan Larkin has been named to the 2022 NHL All-Star roster for the Atlantic division as the Red Wings' lone representative. The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will be held Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is on the 2022 NHL All Star Atlantic division roster. — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) January 13, 2022

Through 32 games in the 2021-22 season, Larkin has 32 points, 16 goals and 16 assists. The Red Wings' captain is leading the team in points and is second in goals to Tyler Bertuzzi. On the exact day, one year later, that he was named a captain, he was once again named an all-star.

For the third year, the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In will allow fans to select four players from a list of 32 All-Star caliber players – one from each NHL team. The highest vote-getters by division then will be added to their respective All-Star rosters. Voting for the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In is open and closes on Monday, Jan. 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET. For the Red Wings, the candidate to still receive a spot in the 2022 All-Star game is rookie forward Lucas Raymond.

Rookie F Lucas Raymond is the @DetroitRedWings candidate for "Last Men In." Fans can vote him in for the Atlantic division roster.



Raymond is 2nd on the Wings in points w/ 10 G & 20 A.



How to vote: https://t.co/uqeradKYmm & closes on Monday, Jan 17 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) January 14, 2022

Here are the four division rosters:

Atlantic Division



Captain: F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)

F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st)

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)



Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

Captain: F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th)

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

Metropolitan Division



Captain: F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)

D Adam Fox, NYR (1st)

D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)

Pacific Division

