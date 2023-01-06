Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Dylan Larkin named to 2023 NHL All-Star roster

Dylan Larkin Ducks Red Wings Hockey
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates scoring against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Dylan Larkin Ducks Red Wings Hockey
Posted at 8:38 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 21:27:59-05

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been named to the Atlantic division roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star game. It's the third honor of this career. Larkin currently leads the Wings in the three major statistical categories, with 13 goals, 20 assists, and 33 points.

The Waterford native was drafted in the first round with the 15th overall pick by his hometown Red Wings back in 2014. The 2023 All-Star game will be held on February 3 and 4, hosted by the Panthers in Sunrise, Florida. The All-Star Skills competition is scheduled for Friday and will be broadcast on ESPN, with the All-Star Game slated for Saturday, broadcast on ABC.

The Red Wings have back-to-back weekend games against Atlantic Division opponents starting on Friday night, first hosting the Florida Panthers for a 7 p.m. puck drop at Little Caesars Arena.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!