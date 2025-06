DETROIT — Dylan Larkin believes the Red Wings are growing "from within" like the Tigers across the street, and "it's time this thing starts ramping in the right direction."

"We want to win. We don't want to just make the playoffs, we want to win the Stanley Cup... and parading down Woodward," he told Brad Galli at Detroit Golf Club on Wednesday, during the Rocket Classic Pro-Am.

Watch the interview in the video player