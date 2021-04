(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin is out for the remainder of the season, Head Coach Jeff Blashill said on Friday.

Larkin suffered an upper-body injury in Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Stars. The team said he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

He joins Tyler Bertuzzi, who is also out for the rest of the season.

Larkin is in his first year as captain and has 9 goals and 14 assists in 44 games for Detroit.

Detroit wraps up its season on May 8.