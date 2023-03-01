Watch Now
Dylan Larkin, Red Wings agree on eight-year contract extension

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates his goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 3:06 PM, Mar 01, 2023
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have locked up their captain. The team and Dylan Larkin have agreed to a contract extension, according to the Detroit Red Wings.

The extension is for eight years with an annual average of $8.7 million, and gets a solid piece of the Red Wings' future locked up for the long-term.

Larkin, 26, has spent his entire career in Detroit and is in the last season of a contract he signed in 2018.

He has 22 goals and 57 points in 59 games this season and was named captain in 2021.

Detroit is currently fighting for a wild card playoff spot, but after three straight losses, the Red Wings sit sixth in the race, five points back from the second Wild Card spot.

