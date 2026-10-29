Dylan Larkin reportedly out of Red Wings' lineup as GM Shawn Horcoff set to address situation

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin will not be in the lineup for Thursday night's game, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic's Max Bultman reported that general manager Shawn Horcoff is also expected to address the situation at some point on Thursday.

Pierre LeBrun reported that he's hearing trade talks have escalated on Larkin, months after he requested a trade from the team. Elliotte Friedman said it appears the current plan is that Larkin will not play until he is traded.

Watch elow: Dylan Larkin speaks to media for the first time since trade request

Dylan Larkin speaks to media for the first time since trade request

Because he wasn't traded, Larkin reported to training camp, but the team said it wouldn't have a captain to start the season. The team is still playing without a captain.

He missed the first couple of games due to an upper body injury, but has played in 10 games for the Red Wings since. He has two goals and four assists while averaging nearly 22 minutes time on ice.

When Larkin spoke to the media in September, he was asked about what triggered the request for a trade. Larkin said "there's a lot there," including a lot of personal stuff, however, "I'm not ready to go there yet.

"It wasn't easy to get to that decision. It was very hard. It wasn't a spur of the moment thing, I don't take what I did lightly, and, you know, I got to that point and, and,, you know, I'm not quite ready to talk about it," he said.

Larkin was asked about removing the "C" from his jersey, and said it was discussed with the organization and it's something he understands.

"I asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings as the captain and, you know, actions have consequences," he said.