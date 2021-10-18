Dylan Larkin ready to return on Tuesday after one-game suspension

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin was back on the ice Monday morning at practice after his one-game suspension over the weekend.

Larkin was suspended for roughing Tampa Bay's Mathieu Joseph during Thursday's game. He punched Joseph after Joseph hit Larkin hard from behind into the boards.

He did not practice on Friday and missed the team's game on Saturday due to the suspension.

After practice, Larkin said he was good to go for Tuesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and felt the one-game suspension was warranted.